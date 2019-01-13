The Oak Harbor Church is trying to find a forever home for the dog that belonged to the 84-year-old kidnapping victim who died from his injuries sustained during a high-speed chase.

Church members are looking to rehome Marty. He was Louis Reese's pet before he died last week.

Reese, who was a deacon at the church, received critical injuries following a high-speed chase in the Mayport area last week. The suspect in the chase, Lawrence J. Hall, now faces a murder charge for Reese's death.

Marty is described as a good dog that "isn't too comfortable around other dogs and he would need a little bit of TLC in order for him to get used to the new surroundings," according to a Facebook post.

If you are interested in adopting Marty, you can message the group on their Facebook page.