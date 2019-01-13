Oak Harbor Church in Jacksonville is trying to find a home for a dog whose owner was killed during a Jan. 3 kidnapping and high-speed chase with police.

Louise Reese, 84, died Wednesday of his injuries days after the Mayport area incident that also left two Jacksonville sheriff's officers injured.

Facebook

Church members say Marty needs a new home and they're hoping to find one. Reese was a deacon at Oak Harbor.

Lawrence J. Hall, now faces a murder charge in Reese's death.

READ MORE >> 84-year-old Jacksonville kidnapping victim dies week after high-speed chase

Marty is described as a good dog that "isn't too comfortable around other dogs and he would need a little bit of TLC in order for him to get used to the new surroundings," according to a Facebook post.

Oak Harbor Church - First Family Meet Marty! He is the dog of our friend Louis. He was a rescue and Is in need of finding a forever home. From the family: he is a good dog, but isn't too comfortable around other dogs and he would...

If you are interested in adopting Marty, you can message the group on their Facebook page.

Mugshot of Lawrence Hall from Sept. 9, 2018.

JSO