Church holds COVID-19 remembrance service to reflect on its 22 cases last March, 2.6 million deaths worldwide

The congregation watched a seven-minute video and a bell tolled for every 10,000 deaths.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's been a year since the coronavirus changed the world and our lives.

A Duval County church, whose members know all too well the effects of the virus, help remembrance services Sunday. One of the members has a miraculous tale of recovery.

Twenty-two members of the congregation at Hendricks Avenue Baptist Church got COVID-19 last March. One of those people, the music director, almost died.

"One of the terrible parts of this last year has been the unfortunate loss of life. Over half a million Americans dead," Pastor B.J. Hutto said. "In six different parts of the service, a bell ringer will step forward and will chime the bell. Each ring of the bell will be 10,000 deaths."



The bell ringer understands the effects of COVID-19 all too well.



"I could barely walk to the ER entrance. I was really short of breath and not in good shape at all," Tommy Shapard said.

Tommy Shapard is also the music director at the church and got the virus as it spread through the choir.



"The ER doctor basically told me at that point I had some of the worst COVID lungs that they had seen and that I should prepare to be on the ventilator," Shapard said.



The musician, husband, and father made a video saying goodbye to family, friends, and coworkers.



"I stayed their six days and was discharged on April Fool's Day on April 1," Shapard said.

Now the man who thought he was going to due from the coronavirus has this message.



"Remember those who have died and to remember those families who are continuing to grieve," Shapard said.

“We learn that we are loved. We learn that we are hopeful," Hutto said. "We learn something about ourselves and our world that we didn’t know before.”



Happy #SundayMorning! What are your plans for the day? I'm set up for interviews and to cover the #COVID19 remembrance services at @HABChurch. 22 members of the congregation got the virus last March, and the music director almost died. I'll have the full story tonight on @FCN2go. pic.twitter.com/TcrRepJHnm — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) March 14, 2021