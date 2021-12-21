'It's a Christmas miracle' | Company replaces historic church's roof for free

The owner of Premiere Roofing of Jacksonville said he chose to replace the 90-year-old church's roof because of everything the church is doing to help the community.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Dr. Stanley McAllister Jr., the pastor and the owner of Lighthouse International Church, watched a new roof put on his church, he couldn't help but recall how he thought this day may never come.

"I almost at one point was going to sell it," McAllister said.

McAllister bought the 90-year-old church at the corner of Brady and Hart Streets in Durkeeville last year. It's right down the street from where he grew up.

"My mama went to Edward Waters College on a softball scholarship, and she struggled to raise us," McAllister said. "And so it’s important to me to not just be a church in this community, but to be a church of this community, and to again, give the residents here the necessary tools to succeed rather than leave them in conditions to fail."

The church's condition, though, was worse than he thought.

"For a year, we've not been able to have service, and we've kind of just been looking for someone to help us," he said.

Enter Brandon Davis, owner of Premiere Roofing of Jacksonville. Davis and McAllister met through a mutual friend.

"He explained some of the services that he wanted to provide to the community through the church, so we listened," Davis said. "I discussed it with my team and it was pretty much a no brainer from there."

Davis offered to replace the roof for free, about project with about an $80,000 price tag usually, McAllister said.

"One, I was grateful because I know God can do anything and I believe it's a God thing. That was my initial thing," McAllister said. "My second thing is I cried because my heart is for the Durkeeville community in general, and the Jacksonville area specifically, and this is going to help us continue our mission to be able to give the people of Durkeeville and the surrounding areas the necessary tools to succeed."

The church, according to McAllister, offers several services for the community through it's program called Pipeline to Possibilities, including courses for career opportunities.

“I think it was more so it was just a way for us to express as an organization to give back to the community," Davis said. "I just feel like I’m being a servant and doing what I need to do to empower our community.".