Christmas in the Park helps feed hundreds on its 3rd year in Downtown Jacksonville

It started with one Jacksonville woman noticing people in need and wanting to do something about it.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — One person can make a difference. This is the third Christmas in the Park in Downtown Jacksonville run by volunteers.

It started when one Jacksonville woman asked some friends to help her help others. Cynthia Saben noticed the homelessness issue in her hometown and wanted to do something. So she did.

She started Christmas in the Park with a few friends about three years ago and it’s grown to help hundreds of people every year. Dozens of volunteers gather food, clothing, blankets, toiletries, and more to give to the homeless on Christmas.

CHRISTMAS GIVING 🎁 A hot meal and warm blanket can go far. Community members will be giving them out to hundreds of homeless people in Jacksonville this morning! Plus pet food, clothing, and other supplies will be given out, too. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/wnaeaBQnHn — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) December 25, 2020

“We are all just one step away," Saben said. "I mean look at the pandemic we are in right now (and) how many people are out of jobs. We are only one paycheck away from becoming homeless."

The line wrapped around the corner as eggs cooked and blankets were folded. No questions asked, you were given a full container of hot food, a drink, and supplies. They even passed out dog food for those who have pets on the streets.

"We care. We’re here. We hear you," said Saben.