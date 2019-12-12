The annual 'Christmas in Kingsland' event scheduled for Thursday night has been canceled ahead of possible bad weather, according to the City of Kingsland.

The event is not expected to be rescheduled.

Kingsland Mayor Day issued the following statement:

"With regrets, I wish to inform everyone that this year’s Christmas In Kingsland event scheduled for this evening has been canceled due to weather. The event will not be rescheduled.

I sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and look forward to greeting you at next year’s event."