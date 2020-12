Join us in welcoming these adorable babies to the world!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla β€” It was a Christmas miracle for several local families as they welcomed their new additions to the world.

Orange Park Medical Center said six babies were born at its hospital on Friday.

Staff donned the babies, Aaliyah, Adrian, Chaylee, Micah, Tracy 1 and Tracy 2, in Christmas-themed garb decked out in puns and festive jokes.

