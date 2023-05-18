Mrs. Christina Steffen is our Teacher of the Week honoree and the second-graders at Wildlight Elementary in Nassau County are enjoying the week.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — This week’s Teacher of the Week is ending the school year with a day outdoors!

“When I found out I was nominated, I was honored and this is a very prestigious award for the week and I appreciate it very much," she said. "It’s my 26th year teaching and actually a first for me for the news, so I really appreciate it. "

Steffen is a long time teacher and says she loves giving back to her students who have earned a play day outdoors!

“I couldn’t be where I am today without my second grade team and my school and all my administration, and it’s a great school, and great community,” said Steffen.