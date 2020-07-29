China-shipped seed packets make their way to Florida

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office posted a warning to Facebook that at least one county resident has received an unsolicited seed packet from China.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Mysterious packets containing unidentified seeds shipped from China have made their way to dozens of Floridians, including at least one person in Flagler County.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office posted a warning to its Facebook page, stating more than 160 Floridians, including one in the county have reported receiving the unsolicited packages mailed from China with the seed packets inside.

The post warns "DO NOT OPEN THESE PACKETS OR PLANT THE CONTENTS." That's because officials do not know what plant the seeds are from, which means they could constitute agricultural smuggling, be invasive, introduce pathogens or plant and animal diseases, pose a risk of food-borne illness and be a potential threat to human health, the post says.

Flagler County residents who receive a similar package are asked to report it to FCSO or the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' division of plant industry at 1-888-397-1517.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says anyone who receives one of the packages should hold onto the seeds and packaging, including the mailing label, until someone from your state department of agriculture or the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service contacts you with further instructions.

Flagler County Sheriff's Office More than 160 Floridians and 1 Flagler County resident have reported... receiving unsolicited packages mailed from China containing seed packets. DO NOT OPEN THESE PACKETS OR PLANT THE CONTENTS. Seeds of unknown origin may constitute agricultural smuggling, be invasive, introduce pathogens or plant and animal diseases, pose a risk of food borne illness and be a potential threat to human health.