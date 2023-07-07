Dr. Greene received the honor amongst friends, family and colleagues.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The community came together Friday night to celebrate the legacy of former Duval County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene.

As we’ve reported, Greene is retiring after controversy about teacher misconduct within the district.

A children’s reading place in the Jacksonville Public Library was dedicated in her honor.

“I didn’t do this to receive accolades but I wanted to do my very best for this community,” she said.

Greene received the honor amongst friends, family and colleagues. Our very own Good Morning Jacksonville Anchor, Keitha Nelson, served as Friday’s emcee.

Several of Greene’s students came before the crowd to celebrate her accomplishments.

According to DCPS, Greene cut the number of low performing schools by more than half.

“The success she had as a superintendent is unmatched by anybody who served in that role before to my knowledge and I’m somebody who has lived in Jacksonville from first grade to the twelfth grade,” said Cleve Warren, FSCJ.

Greene says she’s not ready to disclose what’s next for her, but she says she will remain in Jacksonville where she will continue giving back to youth.