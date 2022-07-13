Wolfson's Children's Hospital celebrating Christmas in July

The hospital says toys collected during the month-long campaign help patients feel at home during procedures and treatments.

No, your ears are not playing tricks on you. Wolfson's Children's Hospital is celebrating Christmas in July!

With Amazon Prime Day in full swing, the hospital invites you to check out its Amazon Wish List at it's Christmas in July website.

"Your support of Christmas in July brings joy to our patients and helps them feel at home, providing during procedures and treatments," says the hospital.