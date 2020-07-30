Children write open letters to Duval County School Board about dangers of reopening schools

Reopening plans were approved, which includes face-to-face instruction, but the majority of parents have not changed their opinion.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In June, the Duval County School Board surveyed parents about the reopening of schools.

The majority said they would be "most comfortable" remaining with online instruction until it is safe for brick-and-mortar schools. Reopening plans were approved, which includes face-to-face instruction, but the majority of parents have not changed their opinion.

"My husband and I both want to keep our kids home," said Rolline Sullivan.

Sullivan has three children in the school system. She is one of many parents who have decided to opt for a virtual classroom until she is sure the brick-and-mortar environment is safe.

"There is no 'normal' at this point," she said. "What we need to do is protect ourselves."

She is not alone. Stephanie Doran, another parent, in an open letter to school Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene and the school board, asked them to reconsider the plan.

"This is a very scary and uncertain time ... you must keep our students and teachers safe! I beg you to open school virtually for all students for the first nine weeks," wrote Doran.

The parents opposed to returning to the classroom now say there are too many unanswered questions. What about containment and contact tracing, they ask.

"When schools open up there is a direct correlation with a spike in the COVID-19 cases," said Sullivan.

Even some children are voicing their concerns. On Tuesday, five children, Zoie, Thomas, Benjamin, Mathew and Rebekah each wrote letters to the school board.

Eight-year-old Rebekah's letter was very poignant.

"Dear people in charge, I do not want to go back to school because it is not safe and I do not want anyone sick," the letter said. "I don't want my mom to go back to school or another teacher ... so please make all of us do virtual schools."

Sullivan wants to be optimistic but said it is difficult given the surge in COVID-19 cases.

"Nobody who is looking at the science of it thinks it is a good idea to open up schools," she said.

A spokesperson for the district told On Your Side they understand the parents' concerns.

"Still, our goal is to provide children with the best educational experience possible with an enrollment option that fits families' needs while taking steps to slow the transmission of COVID-19," the spokesperson said.

The teacher's union called it a balancing act, where some teachers don't want to return to the classroom now, while others do.

The union is now negotiating work conditions as it did earlier this year at the start of the pandemic.

The back to school plan has a face to face mandate as directed by the Florida Department of Education.

But the district is also giving parents options.