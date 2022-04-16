x
Children rescued after being thrown from jet skis near Huguenot Park

One of the jet skis flipped over to leave the man and child floating, while the second was caught on a sandbar where the man and child could stand.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A father and son were thrown from a jet ski on Saturday afternoon, near Huguenot Memorial Park, officials said.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue crews responded to a marine incident off Heckscher Drive, around noon. Officials responded from both land and water. 

There were two jet skis in the water, each carrying a man and a child. Both of the water crafts capsized. One of the jet skis flipped over to leave the man and child floating, while the second was caught on a sandbar where the man and child could stand. No one was injured during the incident, officials said. 

On officer on land used a jet ski to help the people to safety, before towing the jet ski's back to shore. 

