Children rescued after being thrown from jet skis near Huguenot Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A father and son were thrown from a jet ski on Saturday afternoon, near Huguenot Memorial Park, officials said.
Jacksonville Fire and Rescue crews responded to a marine incident off Heckscher Drive, around noon. Officials responded from both land and water.
There were two jet skis in the water, each carrying a man and a child. Both of the water crafts capsized. One of the jet skis flipped over to leave the man and child floating, while the second was caught on a sandbar where the man and child could stand. No one was injured during the incident, officials said.
On officer on land used a jet ski to help the people to safety, before towing the jet ski's back to shore.