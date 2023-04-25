Take Stock in Children honors graduating seniors, looking for mentors to help children succeed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An awards ceremony to honor Take Stock in Children graduating seniors in Duval County was hosted Tuesday night.
These students who are graduated from high school and are going to college on a tuition grant because of their participation in the TSIC program.
Take Stock in Children says there is an urgent need for mentors for the program, especially male mentors. There are more than 100 Duval County students enrolled in the program right now that don’t have a mentor and the need will continue to grow as we head into the new school year in August.
The commitment is just one hour a week, and it can be in person or via Zoom.