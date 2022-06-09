Child rushed to hospital in serious condition after incident at Hillcrest area apartment complex

A witness on scene saw officials jumping in the water to save a toddler at Madelyn Oaks Apartments.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded to an incident in the Hillcrest area on Thursday morning involving a child.

A child was rushed to the hospital in serious condition from Madelyn Oaks Apartments at 5700 block of Lennox Avenue, according to JFRD.

Officials jumped in the water to save the child before performing CPR, an apartment complex employee said. The toddler's mother was seen yelling and running towards the water, according to the witness.

Crime scene tape is visible at the scene.