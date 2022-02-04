Child rushed to hospital after reported stabbing in Regency area

The incident took place near the 7500 block of Arlington Expressway.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Law enforcement is responding to a reported stabbing involving a child in the Arlington area on Friday afternoon.

One juvenile was transported with life threatening injuries, according to officials. The victim has since been treated and released.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said two juveniles were fighting when one cut the other with an edged weapon.

The child with the weapon has been arrested for aggravated battery.

No further information was immediately available.