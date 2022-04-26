Authorities searching for missing child in Tanglewood area in Orange Park

The child is 12 years old. This is a developing story.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A media staging area has been set up for the Clay County Sheriff's Office to give details on a missing 12-year-old in the Tanglewood Area in Orange Park. No other details have been released.

The media staging area will be at Jefferson Avenue and Gifford Avenue.

The missing child is Kartier Drummond. He was wearing a sleeveless gray Nike tank top shirt, basketball short pants, and bright blue Nike shoes at the time he was last seen by neighbors.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking that anyone with information regarding his whereabouts notify the Sheriff's Office at 904-264-6512 immediately.