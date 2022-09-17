Police: Child killed in Maxville area while digging tunnel in yard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A child was killed in an accident while playing in the Maxville area on Friday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Jacksonville police received a call for medical assistance around 7:55 p.m.. Police and fire crews arrived to the 9100 block of Monette Road where they found an 11-year-old unresponsive. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead, officials said.
The child had been playing in a large dirt pile in front of a home. Investigators believe he was digging a tunnel when the dirt collapsed on him and trapped him beneath the surface. Several neighbors helped to save the boy from the pile of dirt.
JSO continues to investigate but there is no sign of foul play, at this time.