Police: Child killed in Maxville area while digging tunnel in yard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A child was killed in an accident while playing in the Maxville area on Friday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Jacksonville police received a call for medical assistance around 7:55 p.m.. Police and fire crews arrived to the 9100 block of Monette Road where they found an 11-year-old unresponsive. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead, officials said.

The child had been playing in a large dirt pile in front of a home. Investigators believe he was digging a tunnel when the dirt collapsed on him and trapped him beneath the surface. Several neighbors helped to save the boy from the pile of dirt.