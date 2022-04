The incident happened in the 9800 block of August Drive, in near the cruise terminal, around 7:30 p.m., according to rescue crews.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A child was rushed to the hospital after a boat struck a sandbar and the child flew out about 30 feet, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

