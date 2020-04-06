Child drowns in pool at Nassau County subdivision

Deputies said the child was in the pool located in the Plummer Creek subdivision.

A child drowned Thursday morning while in a pool at a Nassau County subdivision, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

At this time, the sheriff's office has not released any further details.

According to the Florida Department of Children and Families, the last reported child drowning in Nassau County was 2 years ago. A 1-year-old child drowned in a bathtub on Jan. 23, 2018.

There have been 26 child drownings in 2020, with 20 of the 26 drownings involving a swimming pool, the Florida Department of Children and Families said. There were 65 child drownings in 2019 and 88 in 2018.