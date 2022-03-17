x
NTSB: 13-year-old was driving truck that struck van in West Texas, killing 9

Six New Mexico college students were killed in the crash along with their golf coach.

TEXAS, USA — A National Transportation Safety Board spokesman says a 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in West Texas in a fiery collision that killed nine people.

NTSB Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg said the truck’s left front tire, which was a spare tire, also blew out before impact. 

One must be 14 in Texas to start taking classroom courses for a learner’s license and 15 to receive that provisional license to drive with an instructor or licensed adult in the vehicle. 

Department of Public Safety Sgt. Victor Taylor said a 13-year-old driving would be breaking the law.

Six New Mexico college students, including their golf coach, were killed in this crash. 

They have been identified as:

  • Tyler James, 26, from Hobbs, New Mexcio (head coach)
  • Maurico Sanchez, 19, from Mexico
  • Travis Garcia, 19, from Pleasanton, Texas 
  • Jackson Zinn, 22, from Westminster, Colorado
  • Karissa Raines, 21, from Fort Stockton, Texas
  • Laci Stone, 18, from Nocona, Texas
  • Tiago Sousa, 18, from Portugal
The 13-year-old and his passenger, a 38-year-old man identified as Henrich Siemens, also died in the crash.

