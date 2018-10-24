A child has died after a house fire Tuesday night in St. Augustine, the St. Johns County Fire Rescue (SJCFR) confirmed.

The fire occurred in the 1000 block of Lee Street. When firefighters arrived, they were told someone was still inside of the home. Firefighters entered the home and found the child dead. They were able to put out the fire.

Authorities didn't release the age of the child.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. An investigation was launched by SJCFR, the State Fire Marshals Office and the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

