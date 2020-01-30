JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Human trafficking is the fastest-growing crime in the world from small towns to big cities and along the First Coast, according to the Department of Defense.

“It’s really appalling when you think about that," Donna Fenchel said. "It could be happening in any home."



She is the founder of Connections2Hope, a St. Augustine non-profit that provides housing and other resources for women rescued from the streets.



Hotels and motels have widely been known to be used by sex traffickers, but more recently, child safety advocates are concerned with short-term rentals around major sporting events.



“Parties attract the need for a woman to have and the traffickers know that, and they will bring in those women for that," Fenchel said.



Last year, a 13-year-old South Florida girl was lured into sex trafficking after running away from home. According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, traffickers prostituted her to hundreds of men, she was nicknamed the "breadwinner." Some of the sex acts, according to the newspaper, happened at Airbnbs and it was at one of the rentals where they found the girl.



“You will hear this from anybody, any advocate that you hear against sex trafficking that we have to get the word out how this is affecting our society, how it’s affecting our kids and we have to stop the demand," Fenchel told First Coast News.



Four women are currently under Fenchel's care, who are seeking shelter from what likely has been years of sex trafficking.



Last year, Jacksonville Sheriff’s officers made 34 human trafficking-related arrests. The sheriff's office said of the 19 victims rescued, four of them were children.



“Anytime you have thousands and thousands of people coming from all over the country, or all over the world gathering in one city, vulnerable communities are at risk. Children are at risk," said Stacie Rumenap.



Rumenap is the president of Stop Child Predators, a non-profit combating child sexual exploitation. It’s biggest policy priority is passing Jessica’s Law in four more states, 46 already have.



Named after Jessica Lunsford, a Florida 9-year-old who was murdered by a twice-convicted sex offender, the law mandates a minimum 25-year prison sentence for adults convicted of lewd and lascivious acts against children under 12 years old.



“We want to make sure that children, that neighborhoods, that communities are also staying safe and figure out a way that everyone can come together so that people who want to do the right thing and rent out their space for a little extra money can do so not at the detriment to a community and certainly not at the detriment of a child," Rumenap said.



The Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association recently met with the NFL and hospitality organizations to talk about trafficking prevention, including training and ways to look for victims.

Its CEO, Carol Dover, says, “We are committed to stopping this horrible crime, and we are proud of our efforts to equip our hospitality team members. Florida is the third-highest trafficking destination in the country, and it is our goal to have every hospitality employee trained to combat trafficking. Unfortunately, events that draw large crowds can be a target for this heinous activity, which is why we are focused on education and training."

In a statement, Airbnb told First Coast News: "Disrupting human trafficking and exploitation has been and continues to be a top priority for Airbnb. We maintain regular communication and educational efforts with our host community about this issue. For example, we recently held a trust and safety forum for Miami hosts ahead of the Big Game that included in-person education on the importance of being vigilant to this issue and immediately informing law enforcement and Airbnb Customer Support if they suspected potential exploitation."

The National Sex Trafficking Hotline is 1-888-373-7888.





