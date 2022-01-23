x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Child, adult killed in Camden County camper fire

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
Credit: MRaust
Abstract photos of a fire truck

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — The Camden County Fire Rescue is investigating after two people, including a child, were killed during a camper fire overnight.

Authorities responded to a fire in northern Camden County around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday.

Upon arrival, fire crews found a camper on fire. A child and one adult died in the fire, authorities said.

Additionally, two other family members were sent to a local hospital for further evaluation.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by Camden County fire officials with assistance from the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Related Articles

In Other News

Man killed while riding bike was heading to store, neighbors say