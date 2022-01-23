Child, adult killed in Camden County camper fire

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — The Camden County Fire Rescue is investigating after two people, including a child, were killed during a camper fire overnight.

Authorities responded to a fire in northern Camden County around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday.

Upon arrival, fire crews found a camper on fire. A child and one adult died in the fire, authorities said.

Additionally, two other family members were sent to a local hospital for further evaluation.