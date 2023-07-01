Child, adult in critical condition after being pulled from ocean near Mickler's Landing

Emergency responders from SJCFR were called to assist multiple swimmers in distress

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A child and an adult are in critical condition in St. Johns County after a near-drowning incident, officials say.

The St. Johns County Fire and Rescue Department says emergency responders from SJCFR and SJC Marine Rescue were called to assist multiple swimmers in distress approximately a half mile north of the Mickler's entrance ramp.

Upon arrival, Marine Rescue personnel found one patient already out of the water with the help of bystanders, while they entered the water to assist another patient.

Ladder 1, who was completing a citizen assist call on the beach, also responded promptly to the scene.