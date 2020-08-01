The chief of the Atlantic Beach Police Department announced Wednesday that she will be stepping down at the end of the month to run for Clay County sheriff.

In a Facebook post, Michelle Cook said that she grew up in Clay County and considers the area her home.

She proceeded to thank the Atlantic Beach Community and her fellow officers before saying that she felt "a calling to run for Sheriff in Clay."

The entirety of her post can be read below:

Well, I guess I need to make it FB Official. I will be stepping down from my position as the Chief of Atlantic Beach at the end of the month to run for Sheriff in Clay County. I grew up in Clay and I consider Clay my home.

The City of Atlantic Beach is a wonderful community and the officers of the ABPD are top notch. But I feel a calling to run for Sheriff in Clay.

I want to thank everyone for their support and I will continue to make you all proud!

Cook will be facing current Clay County Sheriff, Darryl Daniels, for his seat.

She had served as the chief of the Atlantic Beach Police Department since August of 2017. Cook has served as a law enforcement official since 1992 and has previously worked for the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, according to the Atlantic Beach Police Department website.

Currently, Cook along with Ben Carroll, Harold Rutledge, Mike Taylor and Catherine D. Webb are in the running for Clay County Sheriff in the 2020 election, according to the Clay Elections website.

RELATED: Former Clay County Commissioner enters 2020 Sheriff Race