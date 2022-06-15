Report: Drive-thru only Chick-fil-A will join Whataburger, Cinemark and Starbucks on Kernan

The addition of the new Chick-fil-A would add to the plethora of new businesses that have opened, or are planned, in the Atlantic North Plaza.

New businesses continue to be drawn to the Atlantic North shopping center in the East Arlington area.

The latest rumored to be joining the slew of new businesses includes a Chick-fil-A location, but the Florida Times-Union says this one will be different from others in Jacksonville.

Florida Times-Union's Gary Mills reports that the restaurant would be at 11901 Atlantic Blvd. in the Sleiman-owned Atlantic North development at Kernan Boulevard.

Mills says the preliminary concept for the restaurant shows a 2,705-square-foot restaurant that will not include any customer seating.

In 2018, QSR Magazine reported that Chick-fil-A was testing drive-thru locations in Tennessee and Kentucky without dining rooms. The outlet reports that the drive-thru only locations are cashless.

The addition of the new Chick-fil-A would add to the plethora of new businesses that have opened, or are planned, in the Atlantic North Plaza in recent months.

The latest addition is a Whataburger. A sign was posted in the center, stating that the burger chain was "coming soon" but construction appears to be ongoing.

A Starbucks is also reportedly coming to the plaza, reports the Daily Record, but an exact location has not been determined.

Over the last several months, other options opened up including Another Broken Egg Café, Fancy Sushi and The Baker’s Son by Valerio’s, a Filipino bakeshop.

Atlantic North is anchored by Belk's, Academy Sports + Outdoors and LA Fitness. Earth Fare, a specialty grocer, closed its doors in 2019.

