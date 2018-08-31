Chick-fil-A is offering fans free chicken nuggets to say “thanks” for downloading its free mobile app.

Starting Thursday, Aug. 30, the Atlanta-based chain will give away a free order of eight-piece chicken nugget to customers who order through the Chick-fil-A mobile app.

The promotion runs through Sept. 29.

The downside – customers can only redeem the offer once.

RELATED | You can be paid to be a chicken nugget taster

To get free nuggets, download the Chick-fil-A One mobile app and create an account, or sign in to your existing account. The deal will automatically appear under the “My Rewards” section.

The offer is redeemable for fried or grilled chicken nuggets at Chick-fil-A locations nationwide and no other purchase is necessary.

ALSO | Chick-fil-A is serving breakfast bowls with chicken nuggets

The Chick-fil-A membership program has three options: the Chick-fil-A One, Chick-fil-A One Silver and Chick-fil-A One Red.

All three offer free food rewards and a birthday deal.

The silver and red memberships both offer gift rewards for friends and family and Red members get to try new menu items and access to free insider content.

You move up the tiers based on how much you spend (or how many points you earn).

© 2018 WXIA