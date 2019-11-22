Three years after Nassau County Deputy Eric Oliver was struck and killed by a car on SR 200, one business is doing what they can to honor his memory.

An American flag, a Bible, and a place setting with a blue tablecloth was laid out on a table at the Chick-fil-A in Yulee on Friday.

They stand as a reminder of the life of Oliver, 32, who worked for the Sheriff’s Office for seven years before he was killed.

A simple yet powerful gesture of grace, and remembrance.

Oliver was born in Germany and raised in South Carolina until his family moved to Fernandina Beach in 2003. He joined the Navy the following year and was an aviation ordnance technician before being hired by the Sheriff’s Office as a detention officer in 2009. He became a deputy in 2014.

In November of 2016, Oliver was at a Gate gas station in Yulee when U.S. Border Patrol agents questioned several men in a truck, and one ran across Florida 200 to get away. Oliver and another deputy ran after the man, and Oliver was hit by a westbound SUV. He died at the scene.

Now, the Nassau County Sheriff's Office reflects on the anniversary of the loss with help from a business that was willing to go the extra mile.

"Rest In Peace, we have the watch Eric #NeverForget," a Facebook post reads.

