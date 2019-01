Chicago Pizza at the Jacksonville Landing has fallen far behind on its tax payments, according to a document by the Florida Department of Revenue.

The restaurant owes the IRS $5,052.52 in back-taxes and fees.

Chicago Pizza is the site of a mass shooting that took place inside its game room in August. Three people died, including the shooter, and many others were injured.

While the restaurant eventually reopened, its game bar has been closed since the incident.