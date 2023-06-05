Deputies: Weekend gathering in Union County causes 'large unruly crowds'

Deputies say at one point, the crowd grew to over 1,000 people.

UNION COUNTY, Fla. — The Union County Sheriff's Office says chemical agents were deployed to dispel out-of-town crowds that were participating in a "pop-up party" over the weekend.

On Saturday, deputies say hundreds of vehicles from the Alachua County area converged on Lakeside Park in Lake Butler, FL.

Deputies say they received numerous complaints from citizens of loud noise and large gatherings. Deputies say they authorized Lakeside Park to close immediately due to the "large unruly crowds, traffic control issues and violation of numerous laws."

UCSO says estimates of the crowd were over 500+ and actively growing larger.

Deputies say in the process of making everyone leave the area, an unknown person fired numerous shots in the direction of the crowd hitting one victim. Rescue arrived, and the victim was transported to area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies say the same crowd relocated to numerous locations and grew to over 1,000 out of county individuals that were causing disturbances. UCSO says chemical agents were deployed to dispel the crowds and those individuals causing disruption and a number of individuals were arrested.

Deputies say the investigation is continuing to identify the individuals initiating this pop-up party and those involved in felony criminal behavior. Once identified, deputies say they will be charged and prosecuted.

First Coast News has requested more information about the number of arrests made.