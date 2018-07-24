A suspect is dead, one person is in custody, and one is possibly on the run after a deputy-involved shooting in Starke Tuesday, according to the Bradford County Sheriff's Office (BCSO).

Deputies said the shooting happened around 1 p.m. after the suspects led them on a chase throughout the county. The pursuit ended in Starke when a suspect got out of the car and fired at a deputy, BCSO said.

The suspect was allegedly hit by gunfire and died. Another suspect has been detained and a third suspect may have fled on foot.

No deputies were hurt during the incident.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement was notified about the incident and will lead the investigation.

At this time, no other information was released.

