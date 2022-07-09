'This guy doesn't care': Charlie Crist says Gov. DeSantis hasn't done enough to fix the homeowner insurance crisis

Charlie Crist, Democratic candidate for Florida Governor, stopped in Jacksonville on Wednesday to discuss the state's homeowner insurance issues.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida's Democratic candidate for Governor is in Jacksonville addressing what he calls the property insurance crisis. Big companies are liquidating and leaving the state which leaves homeowners in a scramble to find insurance.

Charlie Crist spoke in downtown Jacksonville. He says Governor Ron DeSantis hasn't done enough to stop the crisis.

Crist says Floridians are getting dumped by their home insurance companies and don't have options during hurricane season. He recalled what he has done previously when he was Governor and says he will do it again by lowering rates, which he claims DeSsantis hasn't done.

"He didn't lower rates for you or me or all other Floridians one iota," Crist said. "When I held a special session, we lowered rates, we used the law, we used the insurance commissioner's office and lowered rates across-the-board 10%. This guy doesn't care."

DeSantis signed the Florida Home Insurance Reform bill in May. It was a bi-partisan bill.

According to the Governor's office, the bill will " help alleviate rising insurance costs, increases insurance claim transparency, and cracks down on frivolous lawsuits which drive up costs for all Floridians."

The bill lays out ways it will "stabilize" the market by providing $2 billion in reinsurance relief through the Reinsurance to Assist Policy (RAP) program and $150 million for the My Safe Florida Home Program which will give grants to homeowners for hurricane retrofitting.

The bill also has a goal of stopping insurance companies from denying coverage based on the age of a roof "if the roof is less than 15 years old or if the roof is determined to have at least 5 years of useful life remaining."

