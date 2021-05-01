Watch Live: Charlie Crist meeting with local leaders in Jacksonville

He announced he is running for Florida governor in a Twitter video Tuesday morning.

Democratic Florida gubernatorial candidate and U.S. Congressman Charlie Crist is making a couple of appearances in Jacksonville Thursday.

Crist is having a roundtable with union leaders before heading to lunch with Black elected officials, faith leaders and business owners at The Potter's House.

He announced he is running for Florida governor in a Twitter video Tuesday morning, followed by a formal announcement at a news conference in St. Petersburg.

The former Florida attorney general and governor is now the first major Democratic candidate to officially announce a run for governor against incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2022.

"Florida should be a place where hard work is rewarded, justice is equal, and opportunity is right in front of you," Crist tweeted. "That's a Florida for all — and that's why I'm running for Governor."

Though the first to launch his campaign, Crist will likely face competition from fellow Democrats. According to Politico, Democratic insiders are buzzing about possible gubernatorial campaigns from U.S. Rep. Val Demmings (D-Orlando), as well as Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, the only state-level elected Democrat in Florida.

The Tampa Bay Times reports other potential candidates include state Senators Annette Taddeo and Randolph Bracy and state Representative Anna Esakmani.

Crist was Florida's governor from 2007 to 2011, but was elected to office as a Republican. As a Republican, Crist served as a state senator, education commissioner, attorney general and governor, before leaving the party in 2010 rather than lose a GOP primary against now Sen. Marco Rubio.