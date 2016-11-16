On November 16, 2016, Charles Durden and Steffan Larry were found shot to death in a burning car along Fred Waters Way in St. Augustine.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — First Coast News cameras captured heartbreaking screams from a grieving mother during a justice rally for her son.

Charles Durden’s mother spoke with First Coast News as November 16, 2022 made six years since her son and another young man, Steffan Larry, were found shot to death in a burning car in St. Augustine.

“All I want is closure,” said Annette Burden, Charles’ mom.

Those words are really all Annette Durden could say as she reflected on six years without her son.

“All I seen was the left arm of a skeleton bone with the MK watch on and I just screamed and my sister came and got me… I said that’s him and I don’t know what happened,” said Charles’ mom.

Durden identified her son’s body on November 16, 2016.

She thought by now, someone would be arrested for her son’s murder, but that’s not the case.

“Please come forward and please give me closure because if you don’t meet judgement on this earth, your punishment is going to be much worse when you face God,” said Durden.

The family marched Wednesday chanting no justice, no peace.

They say they hope their rallies will keep the case on people’s minds.

Investigators with the St John’s County Sheriff’s Office say they need more tips from the public.

“This case file is massive and there’s a ton of information that has come in from the public, but unfortunately we haven’t gotten that one piece of evidence we need,” said Gene Tolbert, St. John’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say they were hoping someone near where the men were found would have surveillance footage or could have possibly heard something.