Mary Huntley says her daughter Charity Huntley was "love." She says her legacy will live on.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News sat down with the mother of a Jacksonville singer who died back in April.

The investigation into her death led to the arrest of George Sapp.

Police say Charity Huntley was dropped off at a hospital by George Sapp.

She was deceased upon arrival.

Sapp has been arrested on drug charges as a result of this investigation.

Charity’s mother, Mary Huntley, says she has to now relive what happened to her daughter once again with the news of this arrest.

Charity Huntley would’ve celebrated her 28th birthday in just seven days and now her family is planning a party in her memory.

“I’ve created a foundation in her honor and it’s called Charity of the Arts and it’s to continue what she would want,” said Mary Huntley, Charity’s mother.

“It’s going to be called the Charity Renaissance and she loved Beyoncé,” said Mary Huntley.

The celebration will be held at WJCT on September 22.

“It has been hell because my daughter doesn’t deserve any of this,” said Mary Huntley.

Police say Sapp brought Charity to a hospital, deceased. Autopsy results showed she died of a combination of drugs. Her mother says no matter what happened, her daughter is no longer here to defend herself.

“She can’t defend herself and she can’t tell anybody what she did or didn’t do… so right now it’s just a bunch of speculations but I’m here to fight for my baby because I know she would do the same,” said Huntley.

Charity was a singer, who went by C. Linique, a model and dancer and her mother says she had a bright future ahead and she wants to keep her legacy alive.

“Keep fighting for justice and if you’re confused about what’s going on and call down to the state attorney’s office and put some fire up under the state attorney,” said Huntley.