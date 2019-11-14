ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Three-hundred people showed up to raise money for survivors of human trafficking. The event was free to raise money for Rethreaded. The non-profit takes upcycled materials, such as cotton T-shirts and donated leather airplane seats from Southwest Airlines, and turns them into one-of-a-kind accessories. Each product is handcrafted in Jacksonville by a survivor of human trafficking.

Charity event-goers shopped Rethreaded’s locally-made wares including leather goods, jewelry, and more. Local philanthropists Martin and Mistie Eltrich matched up to $10,000 in donations which resulted in a grand total of $20,060 for the nonprofit.

Everyone gathered at the Tringali Barn at Heritage Farms, located at 7310 US Highway 1 South in St. Augustine.

“It was a true privilege to host Rethreaded at the Tringali Barn,” explained Chris Shee, Tringali Barn owner, who sponsored the event along with his company MasterCraft Builder Group and Ancient City Real Estate. “Founder Kristin Keen and the whole Rethreaded organization are making great strides to improve the lives of women affected by human trafficking locally and abroad.”

The event on Nov. 6, was free. Rethreaded had support from Michael’s, Salt Life Food Shack, Harry’s Seafood Bar & Grille, Carmelo’s Pizzeria, Those Mothershuckers, Lovely Loo Portable Restrooms, and Burkhardt Sales and Service.

"We had a wonderful night filled with love, generosity, and fun,” Shee said. “We look forward to hosting them again next year, and making the event bigger and better!”