Charges officially dropped against Georgia man convicted in 1985 double-murder

In July 2020, a judge overturned the 2003 conviction against Dennis Perry. One year later, Perry's two-decade fight to be exonerated is over.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The Brunswick Judicial Circuit judge accepted a district attorney's request to formally drop all charges against a Georgia man sentenced to life in prison for a 1985 double-murder.

Dennis A. Perry, 59, was convicted in 2003 for the murders of Harold and Thelma Swain. He has been free since July 2020 after a judge overturned his original conviction and granted him a new trial.

“There are times when seeking justice means righting a wrong,” said District Attorney Keith Higgins, who took office Jan. 1, 2021. “While this case was prosecuted prior to my administration, the new evidence indicates that someone else murdered Harold and Thelma Swain."

On March 11, 1985, the Swains attended a meeting at Rising Daughter Baptist Church in Waverly. One of the attendees excused herself at about 9 p.m. and found someone in the church's vestibule, according to a release by the Brunswick Judicial Circuit.

The man told the woman he needed to speak to 66-year-old Harold Swain. The woman left as Swain went to meet with the man. Witnesses heard a scuffle then four gunshots, the release says.

Thelma Swain, 63, ran into the vestibule and was also shot, the court states. The killer escaped the building shortly after.

The case eventually went cold but was reopened in 1998, which led to the arrest of Dennis Perry. Although Perry proclaimed his innocence, he nevertheless was convicted of murder. To avoid the death penalty, Perry accepted a deal in which he waived his right to file a direct appeal, according to the Geogria Innocence Project.

During the original 1985 investigation, detectives found a pair of distinct glasses with hairs stuck in the hinges that they believed belonged to the killer, the Brunswick Judicial Circuit says. While DNA testing in 2003 found the hairs did not belong to Perry, he was still convicted. The Geogria Innocence Project says Perry's conviction was largely based on circumstantial and character evidence.

The break in the case came in 2018, when the Perry case became the subject of the podcast 'Undisclosed.' The podcast thoroughly investigated the case, according to the Georgia Innocence Project, and identified an alternative suspect.

When the DNA was tested against a family member of the alternative suspect, it was a match.

In 2020, the Georgia Innocence Project and King & Spalding presented the evidence in court but then-Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson refused to give her consent to a new trial.

However, due to the evidence presented by Perry's legal team, Brunswick Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Stephen Scarlet overturned the conviction, freed Perry and granted him a new trial in July 2020.

“It took a long time, but I never gave up,” Perry said. “I knew that eventually, someone else would see the truth, and I’m so grateful to the Georgia Innocence Project and King & Spalding for bringing the truth to light. This indictment has been hanging over my head for over 20 years, and it's such a relief to finally not have to worry about being accused of this awful thing.”

With a new district attorney on the case, the charges were formally dropped in July 2021. After two decades behind bars, Perry was officially exonerated of the crime.

“Overturning a conviction in a case of this magnitude takes a significant amount of resources, and we view pro bono work as a professional responsibility and an important part of our firm’s service to the community,” said Susan Clare from King & Spalding. “Our team feels privileged and proud to have been able to represent Dennis and play a role in winning back his freedom.”