Charges against Jaguars' defensive back Chris Claybrooks dropped

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Charges against Jacksonville Jaguars’ cornerback Chris Claybrooks have been dropped according to Davidson County, Tenn., court records.

The third-year player out of Memphis was arrested with misdemeanor charges of domestic assault with bodily injury and vandalism under $1,000 last month.

Claybrooks, who was drafted in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft with the 223rd overall pick by the Jaguars, has appeared in 46 games for Jacksonville, largely carving out a special teams role with the club.

He’s recorded 81 total tackles with five pass deflections since joining the team He appeared in ll 17 games in 2022.