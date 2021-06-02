Charge dropped against man accused of carrying loaded gun in Five Points

Damon Williams, 27 years old, along with 18-year-old Charles Janes, was initially charged with openly carrying firearms.

The case has been dismissed against one of the men accused of carrying a gun down a crowded sidewalk toward the scene of a fight in the Five Points area back in February.

Damon Williams, 27 years old, along with 18-year-old Charles Janes, was initially charged with openly carrying firearms. However, the charge against Williams was dropped this week.

Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office were called to a business in the 1000 block of Park Street to break up a fight involving about 20 people on Friday, Feb. 5. By the time officers arrived, the fight had dispersed.

The officers were on a traffic stop about 20 minutes later when a witness reported seeing the two suspects walking down the sidewalk carrying rifles, JSO said. The witnesses gave officers a clothing description and direction of travel and mentioned the two men were involved in the earlier fight.

The officers quickly found Williams and Janes in the 800 block of Post Street, but the men were not carrying weapons when the officers stopped them, JSO said. They acted like they didn't know why they were being stopped and said they were not involved in a fight and didn't know about any guns.

The officers quickly located a shotgun and a rifle loaded with a drum magazine about 20 feet away from where they stopped the suspects, JSO said.

During the investigation, witnesses were able to positively identify the two suspects.

Thanks to the cooperation of witnesses and community involvement, the men were prevented from using the firearms, on a crowded stretch of roadway in the middle of busy Five Points, where surveillance video shows many cars and people walking down the sidewalk, JSO said.

Although Williams charge has been dropped, Janes remains in jail for this charge and several other charges