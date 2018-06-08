On Monday, students in three local counties will go back to class for the first day of the new school year. While students focus on making the grade and making friends, for many parents, safety is priority number one. In the wake of the February massacre in Parkland, major changes are in store for districts across Florida.

According to the Florida Department of Education, you should expect for your child's public school to have had a security risk assessment. Any critical safety improvements will have been made immediately.

By September 1st, each school is required to form a threat assessment team that will meet monthly to review potential threats to students and staff.

All public schools must have at least one safety officer or armed volunteer guardian. There will also be youth mental health training for school personnel to help them identify signs of mental illness

and a mental health professional available for students at each school.

"Big fan of increasing funding and personnel for mental health issues because I think a lot of these shooters have mental health problems," said Duval resident Marcus Nerone.

© 2018 WTLV