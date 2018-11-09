All this week, First Coast News is revisiting people in our Hurricane Irma documentary, “5 Feet High and Rising.” You can watch the full doc here.

A year ago this week, Don Pepe, was one of the few residents of Cedar Street who was able to live in his home. He’d lost a truck and five motorcycles to the floodwaters, as well as most of his furniture. But because he had a two-story home, he moved upstairs and worked around the clock to salvage what he could.

First Coast News caught up with Don again recently, to learn how the experience changed his home – and changed him.

The biggest change, he says, is the flood-proofing. Don retrofitted every room in his house to be storm ready. He’s certain there will be a “next time,” and has chosen furniture that is waterproof or can be easily moved.

“The furniture I went out and got and -- first of all it’s fairly light. It should hold up to water,” he said.

What can’t be moved, he’s designed to be raised. Both his refrigerator and hot water heater are on lifts that can be cranked above floodwaters. His tools are stored on a similar lift. And his washer and dryer are installed on raised platforms four feet off the ground.

“Like I say: Next time it happens, I’ll have cold beer, hot showers and clean clothes,” he said with a grin. “And it will be much nicer.”

Don used to occupy the entire house. But after months of living upstairs, he says that pattern became permanent.

“I’ve ended up staying upstairs, that part of it has kind of stayed with me,” said Don. “It proved to be so efficient and convenient ….I just stay in my little space there. I’ve got a kitchen, I’ve got everything a single person needs.”

Besides the house adaptations, Don has changed in other ways -- including psychologically. He says the storm made him less inclined to leave, even to take the motorcycle trips he once enjoyed.

“Basically, I don’t take my house and my home for granted as much as I did," he said. "I never thought about leaving it before -- it would always be there when I came back.”

He adds, “I’m now weighted somewhat in my thinking toward not leaving. Psychologically it’s made me a bit of a homebody.”

© 2018 WTLV