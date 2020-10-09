Ceremony, 21 gun salute, 'Taps' played as Confederate memorial shipped out of downtown St. Augustine

"It’s going to a beautiful location, but it is the second best spot it could be in. The best place is the plaza." - Jill Paceti, relative of vet named on memorial

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Confederate monument in downtown St. Augustine was shipped out of town Thursday afternoon. Just before 2 p.m. it was loaded onto a barge. That barge will depart St. Augustine and head up the Intracoastal Waterway north up the St. Johns River to Jacksonville down to Trout Creek Fish Camp in west St. Johns County.

It’s expected to reach its new home Friday morning. Before the memorial was moved, a small private ceremony was held for the veterans whose names are listed on the the memorial. Some of their descendants attended. Their was a 21 gun salute and"Taps" was played.

Jill Pacetti, a relative of one of the names listed on the memorial, told First Coast News, "It’s going to a beautiful location, but it is the second best spot it could be in. The best place is the plaza."

St. Augustine's City Council voted 3-2 to remove the memorial from downtown sparking tensions and protest.