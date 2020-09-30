Census deadline changes: Why you're encouraged to fill it out now

Each person counted on the Census means $900 to $1500 for your community, according to Executive Director of Florida Nonprofit Alliance Sabeen Perwaiz.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The census deadline keeps getting moved around and this should mean one thing to you: If you haven't filled yours out yet, do it now.

On Monday the Census Bureau announced in a tweet that the Census count will end Oct. 5. This is after a federal judge ruled the deadline should be pushed back to Oct. 30 and after the deadline had already been extended because of the pandemic.

Representation, money for your child's school and funding for your community are some of the things that depend on you taking a few minutes to go online and fill it out.

"When a parent has a wait list for a VPK program it's not because that school is always full," explained Executive Director of Florida Nonprofit Alliance Sabeen Perwaiz. "Often times it's because they went by the population count for the Census. So if you weren't counted, they don't know your child exists."

Each person counted on the Census means $900 to $1500 for your community, according to Perwaiz.

"So if you multiply that by, if 50% of the residents in Springfield have not completed it, then what does that look like? We know how many people live in Springfield," Perwaiz said. "So it's a lot of money at stake and our city can't make up those dollars."

She says Florida lost more than $200 billion in 2010 from 7.5% of the population not being counted.

"Each percentage accounts for millions of dollars times ten years," said Perwaiz.

For the third day in a row and last time Wednesday, city council leaders from districts 7, 8, 9 and 10 will start a caravan at 4:30 from J. P. Smalls Park to encourage you to fill out the Census and register to vote. You must be registered to vote by Oct. 5.

"The really key areas are the ZIP codes that are just not responding or under 50% or close to 50%," said Perwaiz. "So we really need community members in Brentwood and Springfield and Brooklyn, parts of Jax Beach, parts of Southside Estate to really encourage their loved ones, their neighbors and ask, 'Hey have you completed the Census?' It just takes a couple of minutes to ensure those communities also get their representation."

There are multiple ways to respond to the Census and if you're confused about something go to the Census website here, which is also where you can fill it out.