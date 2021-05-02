Celebration of Life ceremony held Friday for volunteer JSO sergeant, public welcome

A service celebrating the life of Auxiliary Sgt. Louis Livatino is scheduled for Friday at North Jacksonville Baptist Church. He died after a battle with COVID-19.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A volunteer Jacksonville Sheriff's Office auxiliary sergeant died last week of COVID-19, a "line of duty death," according to Sheriff Mike Williams.

Following the loss, a service celebrating the life of Auxiliary Sgt. Louis Livatino is scheduled for Friday at North Jacksonville Baptist Church located at 8531 North Main Street.

A public viewing will begin at 10 a.m. in the main auditorium and will be proceeded by a service at 11 a.m. The viewing and funeral service will be open to the public with COVID-19 precautions in place. Citizens are also welcome to pay their respects to Livatino along the procession route.

An emotional day for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Louis Livatino’s funeral will be held today, he died last month due to COVID-19 complications. Funeral starts at 11 @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/oUN5zVPaP0 — Troy Kless (@TroyKless) February 5, 2021

Safe places view would be on the sidewalks located on either side of Main Street between the Trout River Bridge and M.L.K. Parkway, or the sidewalks on either side of Arlington Road between the Arlington Expressway and Lone Star Road. The procession is currently estimated to leave the church at approximately 12:30 p.m. and arrive at the graveside at approximately 12:50 p.m.

The current route takes Sergeant Livatino’s escort south on Main Street from the church to M.L.K. Parkway, then up to and over the Mathews Bridge. The escort will exit onto the service road at Arlington Road and make a left. The escort will continue on Arlington Road, making a right onto Lone Star Road ending at a graveside ceremony.

"Please let others in our community know about this escort if you believe they may be interested in attending," said the JSO on Facebook. "Thank you, Jacksonville."

His final resting place will conclude with a private ceremony for his family and friends.

The Jacksonville Fraternal Order of Police shared the news of Livatino's death on its Facebook page. Livatino was described as "a dedicated family man and a man who served our community for free."

Livatino volunteered his time on the JSO Honor Guard, assisting patrol functions on countless assignments, according to FOP.

You can read Sheriff Williams' full statement below:

"It is with a heavy heart that I share the news that early this morning, Police Auxiliary Sergeant Louis “Lou” Livatino (ID #70051) passed away following a tough battle of COVID-19 complications.

Lou, a United States Navy veteran, volunteered his time as a member of JSO’s Police Auxiliary Section for nearly 10 years. Additionally, he served on JSO’s Honor Guard, a position he cherished greatly.

Lou lived a life dedicated to service and was willing to help wherever he could. Everyone at JSO who had the opportunity to work with Lou is mourning his passing and praying for his wife, Sheryl and their family.

We continue to work with the family in final preparations for Sergeant Livatino. As these plans become solidified and are made available, we will disseminate further information to the community."

Former JSO PIO Melissa Bujeda also shared the news of Livatino's passing on social media, indicating he died of COVID-19 in a post to her Twitter page.