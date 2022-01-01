Celebrate going into 2022 responsibly. Don't drink and drive or shoot guns in the air

Science shows a falling bullet can travel up to more than 100 miles per hour.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Don't get behind the wheel if you've been drinking. In Florida, data from the National Highway Traffic Administration shows more than 3,000 fatalities involving alcohol-impaired driving in 2019. It is important to celebrate the new year responsibly. Alcohol and driving are never a good combination.

In October 2021, Randy Teal was sentenced to 14 years in prison. A few months later, he's spending this New Year's Eve locked up. In 2018, Teal got behind the wheel after drinking at a Jacksonville Jaguars game. He was driving nearly 60 miles per hour when he hit a car sitting at a red light.

Six-month-old Sophie Grace was in the backseat and she was killed. Teal was facing a maximum of 28 years. Grace's family wanted that. However, the judge said Teal showed remorse and regret for his actions. Teal vowed he will never drink and drive again.

"And I take full responsibility for my actions," Teal sobbed.

While drinking and driving don't mix, neither does shooting guns to celebrate entering 2022. What goes up, must come down, which includes bullets. Falling bullets can result in property damage. However, it's not uncommon for it to hurt or kill someone.

Gale Williams, with Southern Women Against Gun Violence, suggested one should empty the weapon out, lock and store it. She urges the First Coast to think twice before picking up a weapon. There is no telling when or where the bullet will land. Science shows a falling bullet can travel up to more than 100 miles per hour. Not only could one potentially hurt someone, but the sound of gunshots could also trigger a person's trauma.

Every time Williams hears a gunshot, it reminds her of her brother's murder.

"If you've never witnessed a killing, you don't know what those sounds do to you," Williams said.