CDC: Now not the time to gather for big Super Bowl parties

Experts suggest having a virtual event for the big game or gathering only with people from your own household.

INDIANAPOLIS — Experts are issuing advice for fans planning a group event to watch this weekend's Super Bowl.

The Centers for Disease Control says that can still happen Sunday, but they advise only getting together with people you live with, or hosting a virtual party.

If you do host a gathering, the CDC says it’s best to have it outside and show the game on a large screen so people can sit at least 6 feet apart.

“We’re always getting together for the Super Bowl, no matter what,” said Yasmin Baig, a mother of three.

Challenging Baig's "no matter what" this year is her family avoiding COVID-19.

“You try and establish some traditions, right? And Super Bowl Sunday is one of those. I’m sure everyone has some sort of tradition,” Baig said.

But maybe not this year.

Even as the cases and hospitalizations continue to drop in Indiana, Baig doesn’t want to chance it. She wants to enjoy the Super Bowl, not be part of a super-spreader gathering, so her family is staying put in Fishers this Sunday.

“We will be home. I’ll probably still make the nachos, try to keep something normal,” Baig said.

Normal has been hard to come by these past 11 months.

Baig, who played softball in college, has passed her love of sports on to her kids. She helps coach their teams, but coronavirus has changed even that over the past year.

“Right now, we can’t even high-five your teammates. You can’t get close to anyone. You’re masked up,” she said.

That’s why her family is looking forward to Sunday. This year’s football season was a touchstone for the family in otherwise uncertain times.

“As a sports fan, we needed something to watch every week without disruption so that we can say, ‘Hey, we still got something to watch and cheer on,’” said Baig.