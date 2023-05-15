Duval County has highest risk in the nation for a resurgence of mpox, per CDC

Mpox (also known as monkeypox) is a virus that disproportionately impacts bisexual, and other men who have sex with men. It can cause enlarged lymph nodes and fever.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A report released last month by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that Duval County may have an elevated risk for a resurgence of mpox (also known as monkeypox).

Mpox is a disease that disproportionately impacts bisexual, and other men who have sex with men. It can cause painful rash, enlarged lymph nodes and fever.

In fact, the report indicates that Duval County has the nation's highest risk of a resurgence of mpox due to both a lack of vaccinations and herd immunity.

In January, U.S. Health officials shut down emergency mobilizations for the disease as initial numbers dwindled. However, the CDC says spring and summer season in 2023 could lead to a "resurgence of mpox as people gather for festivals and other events.”

Increasing vaccination coverage among those most at risk and in jurisdictions with low immunity has the potential to reduce the risk for and potential size of future mpox outbreaks, says the CDC.