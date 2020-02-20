A Jacksonville mother says drivers are flying by stop signs very close to Fort Caroline Elementary School.

The speed limit along University Club near the charter landing neighborhood is 30 miles per hour.

Melissa Laskarzewski says some people are driving the speed limit, but going right through a pair of stop signs.

“The busiest time is around 2:30 to 3:30 around school time, that’s when people really run the stop sign," Laskarzewski said.

Safety for the children is this mother of three’s top concern. Two of her children are autistic and are under the age of 10.

"I would like to see it monitored because there are too many people that blow through this stop sign and a child is going to get hit," the mother said.

She and her husband David Laskarzewski said the sheriff’s office does patrol University Club at both the Fawngrove and Jimsom road stops, but the visits are few and far between.

“They’ll sit in these people’s houses, like behind a bush, but you hardly ever see them there," Laskarzewski said.

The On Your Side team set up four cameras to try and see people passing the stop signs. Within the first few minutes, you could see some drivers hit the brakes.

In the next half hour though, you can see car after car barely tapping the brakes, while others treated these stops like yield signs.

In about 45 minutes, nearly a dozen SUVs and cars failed to complete a stop.

“Just blatantly disregarding the speed and just going straight through it and there’s kids that cross that road daily and we’re afraid that someone is going to get hit by a car," Laskarzewski said.

First Coast News reached out to the sheriff’s office for a list of complaints about the intersection and have yet to hear back.