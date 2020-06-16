x
Catullo's Italian restaurant closing after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Catullo's Italian joins a growing list of local restaurants and bars that have had to close their doors due to confirmed cases of COVID-19.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Catullo's Italian restaurant near Jacksonville's Atlantic Highlands neighborhood is closing after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday, according to the restaurant's Facebook page.

"That being said, we're closing immediately and having our entire staff tested before returning to work, in addition to the restaurant getting professionally disinfected and sanitized," the restaurant said. "We'll update you when we can."

Catullo's Italian joins a growing list of local restaurants and bars that have had to close their doors due to confirmed cases of COVID-19.

